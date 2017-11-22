Mark Appel is the kind of pitcher the Cardinals should take a flyer on

The former #1 overall pick was waived by the Phillies.

Earlier this week, as the Phillies added minor leaguers to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft, one name they left off was former #1 overall pick Mark Appel. For my money, he's exactly the kind of player the Cardinals should be looking to add as a potential bullpen arm.

Quick note: I'm cueing this up Tuesday morning. So what if Appel is traded or otherwise claimed before this runs on Wednesday? This post still runs. I'll be busy firing up the smoker, preparing side dishes, and to be perfectly honest, probably day drinking. But even if the Cardinals don't sign Appel, he's still a great example of the type of pitcher they should be looking for. And let me tell you why...

First off, I'm a big believer in pursuing quantity over presumed quality when building a bullpen. Relievers are extremely fungible, so you're better off with as many options as possible, some you'll hit on, some you won't, but all acquired at a reasonably low-cost, than you are sinking a lot of money into one Proven-Reliever-Of-The-Moment.

So to be fair, if the question is "should the Cardinals acquire pretty much any potentially promising reliever at low cost," my answer will tend to be yes. But there are a few things about Appel that make him particularly appealing.

First off, Appel absolutely fits the mold of the failed top prospect who becomes a relief ace. Andrew Miller, Wade Davis, Zach Britton... you've heard this tune before.

Now, to be fair, I think we are susceptible to confirmation bias when we search for these guys. As many failed pitching prospects probably become used car dealers as successful relievers, and really, all relievers are guys who couldn't cut it as starters at some point. But I still think there's reason for optimism with Appel.

When it comes to that notion of a reclaimed top pitching prospect, you don't get more top than Appel, who was drafted "one-one." Sure, all that really means is that's how he was valued in 2013. But it's also a reminder that Appel had - and has - absolutely ace-level stuff.

Appel throws a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has touched the upper 90s, the kind that you could expect to sit near triple digits as a reliever. He complements that with a very hard slider, and from what I've seen, less successful off-speed stuff.

Triple-digit fastball and hard slider: They don't make bullpen repertoires much more perfect than that.

To be honest, I'm a little surprised that nobody - not the Phillies or the Astros, has tried Appel out of the bullpen. He's spent all five of his uneven, injury-ridden seasons as a starter. And I suppose with a #1 overall guy, you're going to chase that Ace Starter profile as long as you can. It seems clear that ship has sailed, but Bullpen Ace still seems like an intriguing possibility.

So there you have the reasons Mark Appel could be a very intriguing bullpen arm. Now here's the reasons it might not work:

First and foremost, Appel has been terrible for pretty much his whole professional career. The numbers are bad across the board. Command has always been a problem. He's been shutdown with a variety of injuries, some just kind of bad luck stuff - like an appendectomy, but he's also had surgery for bone spurs in his elbow and missed most of last year with shoulder pain. Appel may not even have the stuff now that he once did.

There's also the question of whether Appel even could pitch out of the pen. I've read folks who say he sometimes struggles out of the stretch, and the fact that nobody's tried it perhaps portends some complications.

But what are we talking about to acquire Appel at this point? Probably not much. The Phillies have seven days from Monday to negotiate a trade with any team that makes a waiver claim. After that, he could be released, or sent to the minors but available via the Rule 5 draft.

If the Cardinals have the opportunity to put in a waiver claim and try to make a trade, I think they should. Appel was ranked 25th in the Phillies system before missing most of last season with injury, so we can't be talking about much of a prospect to give up in return.

I don't want to wade too far down the road of "what it would take to acquire Appel," because who the hell knows? And let's be honest, I'm not enough of an expert on who Appel is now to even know how much he's worth.

But I'd like to see the Cardinals take a flyer on a number of potential bullpen pieces, and even if his prospect status has dimmed almost completely out, few have had more potential than Mark Appel.