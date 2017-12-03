Market heating up for a Giancarlo Stanton trade

Morning news and notes for Sunday, December 2, 2017.

Has Ohtani signed yet? No? Then why are we even here?

Tribe news

Did the Cleveland Indians win too much during historic 22-game win streak? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland.com

The answer is no, Frank Mason of Mayfield, the Indians didn’t win too much during the 22-game win streak. What a ridiculous claim.

Shohei Ohtani: Cleveland Indians signed 21 players instead of gambling on Japan’s Babe Ruth | Cleveland.com

First Kyle Schwarber was the next Babe Ruth, and now Shohei Ohtani is supposedly the Japanese Babe Ruth. Maybe we can stop anointing players as Babe Ruth incarnate until they, you know, play like Babe Ruth at the MLB level?

Around the league