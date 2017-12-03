Market heating up for a Giancarlo Stanton trade
Morning news and notes for Sunday, December 2, 2017.
Has Ohtani signed yet? No? Then why are we even here?
Tribe news
Did the Cleveland Indians win too much during historic 22-game win streak? Hey, Hoynsie | Cleveland.com
The answer is no, Frank Mason of Mayfield, the Indians didn’t win too much during the 22-game win streak. What a ridiculous claim.
Shohei Ohtani: Cleveland Indians signed 21 players instead of gambling on Japan’s Babe Ruth | Cleveland.com
First Kyle Schwarber was the next Babe Ruth, and now Shohei Ohtani is supposedly the Japanese Babe Ruth. Maybe we can stop anointing players as Babe Ruth incarnate until they, you know, play like Babe Ruth at the MLB level?
Around the league
- Aaron Boone will be the next skipper for the New York Yankees.
- If you’re a Cardinals fan and a Giancarlo Stanton fan, you may end up upset at the end of this offseason.
- There are some other really good players from Japan that could wind up on an MLB team in 2018.
- The title of this article is “On the Royals, rebuilding and the value of losing”. But sure, they’ll contend for the AL Central.
- A handful of players were not offered contracts on Friday evening and have become free agents.
Ohtani to begin meeting teams next week
The best 'bad-ball' hitters in 2017
Hosmer market should be buyer beware
Ohtani posted: Surveying his MLB suitors
Ohtani posted
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Jays
