Marlin on the Rise: Jhon Garcia

Jhon Garcia will be entering his third season with the DSL Marlins.

Jhon Garcia is a 6’, 170 lb. corner infielder from Caracas, Venezuela. Born on June 18th, 1999, he was signed to a minor league development deal to play with the DSL Marlins prior to the 2016 campaign.

Garcia joined DSL just prior to his 17th birthday in 2016 and spent 174 innings at first base, racking up a .994 fielding percentage (one error in 176 chances). He also played 30 innings at third base and 124 behind the plate, and did not record an error at either position in 148 total chances for an overall .997 fielding percentage. Offensively, he slashed just .228/.356/.294 with 35 whiffs in 163 plate appearances, although he did draw 25 walks over his 44 appearances. Showing patience was the only positive he showed at the plate, but he has time to grow into it - he hit for neither average nor power. His real value is on the defensive side of the diamond. On August 19th, in an 8-1 loss to the DSL Red Sox (1), Garcia went three-for-four with a run and a double in his best offensive performance of the campaign.

In 2017, Garcia slashed an anemic .117/.254/.138 in 117 plate appearances, drawing 18 walks and striking out 33 times while hitting safely just 11 times. He had zero multiple hit games and also made six errors in 232 defensive innings of work, with four at first base for a .981 fielding percentage and two at the hot corner for an .895 fielding percentage. He did throw out two-of-five would-be base stealers from behind the dish.

The jury is still out on Garcia, who we wish well but hope to see better things from at the DSL level in the 2018 season.