Thursday's NL Wild Card Series Game 2 between the Marlins at Cubs has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Major League Baseball announced. The game originally scheduled for 2:08 p.m. ET has been pushed back due to rainy weather in Chicago. The weather report doesn't show many heavy showers, but it's sitting at around a 50 percent chance of rain throughout most of the day and night, so the guess is MLB didn't want to deal with starting and stopping much -- especially after seeing how the Yankees win in Cleveland unfolded on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

In the playoffs, weather-related decisions are made by Major League Baseball until the first pitch, then it's the umpiring crew making the calls.

The game Friday will be at 2:08 p.m. ET, which is 1:08 local time in Chicago.

Here are some more things to know about the postponement.

Game 2 starters won't change

The Cubs have Yu Darvish set to go in Game 2. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Five of his eight wins this season came after Cubs' losses. The game was called early enough that he didn't even warm up, so he'll remain the starter.

Likewise for the Marlins with Sixto Sanchez. There's no reason to change plans, considering he didn't warm up to pitch on Thursday.

Marte's status could change

The Marlins suffered a blow in Game 1 when Starling Marte suffered a fracture in his hand. He was not in the lineup for Game 2 and manager Don Mattingly told reporters he was available to pinch run and maybe play defense, but not hit. Reports indicate Marte is going to try and play through the injury with a brace at some point in the near future. Perhaps the extra day gets him in the lineup for Game 2.

Game 1 starters could be in play in Game 3

We've all seen the reliance on top-flight starting pitchers working in relief in playoff games these past few years. It didn't look like it would really be possible in a three-game series to open the playoffs, but with a day off, it might happen in this series, should the Cubs win Game 2 and force a third game.

Kyle Hendricks threw 106 pitches and that isn't really a ton for him. In a normal starting pitcher routine, Saturday would be a side session for him. It's possible at some point manager David Ross would decide to employ Hendricks on two days' rest in relief should the situation call for it. Or he could just hope to grab the win and have an extra-rested Hendricks ready to go for Game 1 of the NLDS.

Likewise with Sandy Alcantara, who had very little trouble with the Cubs' bats in Game 1, allowing just one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. To have him available for relief duty in Game 3 might be pretty enticing for Don Mattingly, again, should things even get to Game 3.