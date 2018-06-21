Marlins' Dan Straily, Don Mattingly suspended following beanball war with Giants

Earlier in the week, the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants worked themselves up a lather that resulted in multiple beanballs and ejections as well as a trip to the disabled list.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball dished out a pair of suspensions stemming from the whole mess -- both on the Marlins side of the ledger. Starter Dan Straily received five games and manager Don Mattingly got a game. The pair were each fined an undisclosed amount.

Dan Straily (5 games) and Don Mattingly (1 game) were suspended and fined for throwing at Posey the other night. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 21, 2018

For those who hadn't been paying attention, the Marlins and Giants began beefing more than a week ago, when Straily hit Evan Longoria with a pitch that broke his hand. Tensions continued to rise this week when Giants closer Hunter Strickland took exception to how Lewis Brinson behaved following a big hit. (Strickland was so steamed that he later broke his hand punching a door after the game.)

The drama continued on Tuesday. Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez hit Brinson with a pitch early on, leading umpires to issue warnings to both teams. Straily then beaned Buster Posey, which resulted in an ejection and triggered the suspension.

Though the Marlins and Giants are not scheduled to play again this season, Straily could find himself matched up against San Francisco once more if he's traded to a contender at the deadline. The Giants, coincidentally enough, were one team who made a lot of sense for him.