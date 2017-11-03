Marlins decline Ichiro Suzuki's option, and this could be the end of his career

It's that time of the year, when options are being exercised and declined across the league. Some of the decisions are more significant than others.

To wit, the Miami Marlins declined their $2 million hold on outfielder Ichiro Suzuki on Friday, thus making him a free agent:

.@Marlins decline 2018 club option on OF Ichiro Suzuki; he is a free agent. — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) November 3, 2017

Suzuki, 44, is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. He appeared in a career-low 136 games, over which he hit .255/.318/.332 (a 76 OPS+). It was the second time Suzuki had finished below replacement-level, according to Baseball-Reference's metrics. That the first time was in 2015 suggests one of two things:

That a 2016-like resurgence is possible, or -- and this is far more likely ... That Suzuki's career is just about over.



Of course, it's possible Suzuki finds a home on a big-league roster in 2018. Perhaps on a rebuilding team as a designated pinch-hitter-slash-veteran presence -- or as an easy marketing ploy. If he does, he'll become the first 45-year-old position player since Omar Vizquel in 2012 -- and just the third since Pete Rose in 1986 (Julio Franco being the other).

But if Suzuki comes up short in his job hunt, he has nothing to feel ashamed about. He's a future Hall of Famer -- one who recorded more than 3,000 hits in the majors despite not coming over from Japan until he was in his age-27 season (keep in mind, he won both the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Awards that year); one who reeled off 10 consecutive All-Star Game appearances and Gold Glove Awards; and one who, despite playing this deep into his 40s, still possesses a career .312 average.

Factor in how Suzuki captured hearts with his personality, and it's clear: even if this is the end for Suzuki's big-league career, it won't be the end of his legacy.