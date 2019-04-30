Marlins demote outfielder Lewis Brinson to Triple-A after lousy start to 2019 season

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins optioned struggling outfielder Lewis Brinson down to Triple-A. Marlins president Mike Hill told reporters that the plan is for Brinson to play everyday in centerfield at Triple-A. In a corresponding move, the Marlins activated outfielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper (left calf strain) from the injured list.

Brinson, a centerpiece in the Christian Yelich trade, is hitting .197/.247/.263 in 27 games with an OPS of .510, no home runs and four RBI. He has a 34.1 percent strikeout rate vs a 2.4 percent walk rate. The Marlins have kept Brinson out of the starting lineup in five of their last nine games.

Brinson's plate discipline right now is at its worst during his MLB career. He's swinging at 42.8 percent of pitches outside the strike zone, but he has recognized that he needs to work on being more selective. Here's what he told MLB.com on Thursday:

"Swing at strikes, really," Brinson said. "You've got to be able to put those strikes you do get in play. Hunt one pitch. I've been kind of in-between this past week. I'm going outside the zone and swinging at pitchers' pitches, instead of swinging at my pitches. When I do get my pitch, instead of fouling it off and missing it, putting it hard in play. You can't really control where it goes after you hit it. You've just got to swing at better pitches and do [your] homework a little better."

Brinson, who turns 25 on May 8, figured to be the Marlins' everyday center fielder but he hasn't been able to rebound from a rough rookie season in which he hit .199/.240/.338. During spring training, it looked like Brinson had gained more power and patience at the plate but now the club hopes that he can reset his development in the minors. Miami's been extraordinarily patient with its hometown player, and the rebuilding club has to hope that Brinson can put it all together and finally have the breakout season they've been waiting on.

Miami (8-20) has lost its last three games, and the club quickly fell to last-place in a crowded National League East -- a spot they'll most likely stay for the rest of the season.