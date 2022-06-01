Edward Cabrera, one of the most promising prospects in the Miami Marlins organization, made his big-league season debut on Wednesday as part of a blowout 14-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies (box score). Cabrera, 24 years old, held the Rockies to no runs on one hit and four walks across six shutout innings. He struck out nine batters and threw 59 of his 94 pitches for strikes.

Cabrera displayed an impressive amount of arm talent throughout Wednesday's contest. He threw his fastball at an average speed of 96.9 mph, and he threw each of the game's four hardest pitches, all clocked at 98 mph or faster. The rest of Cabrera's arsenal was equipped with a turbocharger as well. He threw 35 changeups, according to Statcast, none slower than 92 mph. One of those aforementioned changeups was measured at 95.5 mph:

Cabrera's power-heavy approach proved to be more than the Rockies could handle. He induced a game-high 17 swinging strikes, with 10 of those coming on the aforementioned cambio. Cabrera's fastball coerced five others, and the other two swinging strikes were the result of his pair of breaking balls.

Cabrera had reached the majors late last season as part of a seven-game stint. He posted a 5.81 ERA (73 ERA+) and a 1.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 innings. The Marlins were careful to avoid overexposing him during that cameo, as he faced fewer than 18 batters (or two times through the order) in five of those seven outings.

Even with left-hander Jesús Luzardo on the injured list, the Marlins have one of the game's youngest and most exciting rotations thanks to the likes of Sandy Alcantara, Pablo López, and Trevor Rogers (who admittedly hasn't been as good as he as last season, when he nearly won the Rookie of the Year Award). Factor in Cabrera and some of the other arms rising through the system, including former first-round pick Max Meyer, and the Marlins can feel good about the state of their rotation for the foreseeable future.