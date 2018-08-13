Marlins first base coach Perry Hill puts wet lettuce under helmet to keep cool during day game

It's not always easy to beat the heat in the dog days of summer, and sometimes you need to get a little creative to make sure the sun doesn't get the best of you.

Marlins first base coach Perry Hill knows what I'm talking about. Hill was forced to battle the sweltering Georgia heat as Miami took on the Braves on Monday afternoon, and he had some tricks up his sleeve to keep cool under the lid. Hill brought some lettuce to the ballpark and stashed wet leaves under his helmet while performing his duties on the field.

That's right...wet lettuce.

It gets hot on the field in August, and there are no dumb ideas when it comes to keeping cool.



Yes, that includes putting lettuce in your helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/kZ7qobftLD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2018

That's a trick I've never seen before, but it's actually not the worst idea in the world. After all, what's cooler than an iceberg? It must be something that Hill has practiced for quite some time, as evidenced by his expansive knowledge on which leafy vegetables sit best on the head.

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what protective measures you take against the almighty summer sun as long as you find a way to prevail. This is Hill's method and clearly it's working out pretty well for him.

I'd be remiss if I didn't go ahead and suggest that Hill could also keep cool by losing that long sleeved black t-shirt he's wearing under his baseball jersey in 90-degree weather.