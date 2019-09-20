Marlins giving manager Don Mattingly a contract extension, report says
Mattingly is in the final year of his contract
In a surprising move, the Miami Marlins are set to sign manager Don Mattingly to a contract extension, reports Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com. An official announcement is expected Friday.
Mattingly, 58, is in the final year of the four-year contract given to him by former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria. That contract made him one of the highest paid managers in the game. Presumably he'll remain in that salary tier on the new extension.
It had been speculated the Marlins would let Mattingly go after this season so the Derek Jeter/Bruce Sherman ownership group could hire their own manager, but that will not be the case. They'll stick with Mattingly as the rebuild continues.
The Marlins have a promising young rotation led by Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez, and lineup building blocks Jorge Alfaro, Isan Diaz, and Lewis Brinson has flashed two-way ability. Trade deadline additions Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm are on the way.
In four years with Mattingly, the Marlins are 272-364 with two last place finishes. Mattingly managed the Dodgers prior to joining Miami and he has a career 718-727 record.
