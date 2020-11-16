The Miami Marlins officially introduced Kim Ng as their new general manager at a press conference on Monday, just days after announcing the move. Ng is the first Asian-American and the first woman to become a GM in any of the four major professional male sporting leagues. (San Francisco Giants exec Farhan Zaidi was born in Canada.)

Ng's appointment has meant a lot to a number of people, particularly those who had never before seen a Major League Baseball team hand over the reins to someone like them. Lest there any doubt, that dynamic hasn't been lost on Ng. Rather, she told reporters that she was aware of the support and celebration that took place on social media.

"The last 72 hours have been extraordinary for me," Ng said, according to ESPN. "I can't tell you how much it meant to me to see the outpouring of just pure joy for a lot of people. As the day unfolded, I was able to zoom out a little bit and realize just what was going on and how much impact this was having over social media. ... It made me realize that it really was a glimmer of hope and inspiration for so many, that if you work hard and you persevere and you're driven and you just keep going that eventually your dream will come true. I got calls and text messages from guys that I've known over the years who were just so excited to tell their daughters and wives."

Ng (pronounced "Ang"), who will turn 52 on Tuesday, has been working in baseball for decades, dating back to her days in the Chicago White Sox organization. She subsequently had stints with the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and with the league office. She had interviewed for a number of other general manager positions over the years before at last reaching the summit.

"It's a tribute to the idea that you just have to keep plowing through," Ng said.