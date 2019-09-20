Marlins hand manager Don Mattingly a two-year contract extension following another disappointing season

In a somewhat of a surprising move, the Miami Marlins signed manager Don Mattingly to a contract extension on Friday. Mattingly's contract was extended for two years with a third-year mutual option. The club announced the move after news broke of the extension on Thursday.

Mattingly, 58, is in the final year of the four-year contract given to him by former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria. That contract made him one of the highest paid managers in the game. Presumably he'll remain in that salary tier on the new extension.

"Don Mattingly will be our manager moving forward," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a press conference on Friday. "When I think about who we want to help lead this team moving forward, Don Mattingly is the right person. Don believes in our vision and believes in our direction. He's all in. He's shown a lot of patience with our young, developing team."

It had been speculated the Marlins would let Mattingly go after this season so the Derek Jeter/Bruce Sherman ownership group could hire their own manager, but that will not be the case. They'll stick with Mattingly as the rebuild continues.

The Marlins have a promising young rotation led by Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez, and lineup building blocks Jorge Alfaro, Isan Diaz, and Lewis Brinson has flashed two-way ability. Trade deadline additions Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm are on the way.

"I see the talent coming and I'm thrilled to have the chance to see this through," Mattingly said on Friday. "Hopefully by the time I'm done, this place is in a great spot and it's winning every year and competing every year. That's really what's been my vision from the very beginning."

In four years with Mattingly, the Marlins are 272-364 with two last place finishes. Mattingly managed the Dodgers prior to joining Miami and he has a career 718-727 record.