Marlins' Jeter era off to ominously bad start with a first-pitch home run, horrific first inning on Opening Day

The Miami Marlins had arguably the worst offseason in baseball. Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon are playing elsewhere while J.T. Realmuto, Martin Prado, and Dan Straily are injured. Add it all up, and the Marlins are running a skeleton crew out there.

The Marlins are going to be bad. You know it, they know it, everyone knows it. Even Derek Jeter, who is entering his first regular season as the face of the ownership group. Given what happened in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs, fair to write that the Jeter era is off to an inauspicious start.

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

Marlins right-hander Jose Urena served up a first-pitch home run to Cubs outfielder Ian Happ to begin the season, and things somehow got worse from there.

Urena walked Kris Bryant and hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch before finally getting his first out of the year on a Willson Contreras strikeout. Following a Kyle Schwarber groundout, Urena went back to his wild ways. He plunked Addison Russell, walked Jason Heyward, and hit Javier Baez with another pitch. Mercifully, Jon Lester grounded out to end the inning, leaving the Marlins thankful to be down by just three runs.

For the trivia buffs out there, Urena became the first Opening Day starter in history to plunk three batters, and just the second pitcher to ever do it -- the first being Jeff Fassero in a relief appearance.

Suffice to say, this isn't the kind of history Jeter is accustomed to seeing his teams make.