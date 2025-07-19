Marlins slugger Kyle Stowers is having one hell of a week. He was the hero Friday as he hit a two-run, walk-off home run to beat the Royals, 8-7.

That was actually the second home run of the night for Stowers and he finished by going 3 for 5 with two homers and five RBI. Going back to last Sunday, when Stowers collected five hits and three bombs, he's now 8 for 10 with five home runs and 11 RBI in his last two games.

Stowers on Friday became the first player in MLB history to hit five homers in two games with one of those being a walk-off homer, per Sarah Langs.

One might recall that Stowers was with the Orioles' organization a year ago. He was sent as the lesser name, at the time, with Connor Norby to Miami in exchange for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers. The move has worked out beautifully for the Marlins so far with Rogers having been a major flop in Baltimore last season and being sent to the minors -- though it must be noted, he's been good this year since returning to the majors.

Still, Stowers is establishing himself as an offensive force for the Marlins, is now an All-Star and he's under team control through the 2029 season.

He's now hitting .298/.371/.563 with 21 homers and 59 RBI here in 2025.

Though he was the only Marlins' representative in the All-Star Game, Stowers wasn't an undeserving, token selection.

In fact, he was one of the players chosen by manager Dave Roberts to take part in the swing-off to close the All-Star Game after it was tied through nine innings. Stowers was the first hitter for the NL and he hit one home run, paving the way for Kyle Schwarber's three to put the game away for the National League.

Again, quite a good week for Stowers.