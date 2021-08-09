A fan at Coors Field repeatedly shouted a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during the Brinson's ninth inning at-bat Sunday. The fan yelled loud enough that the slur was unmistakable, and could be heard during the television broadcast.

The Rockies released the following statement after the game:

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident. "The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

"While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today in one of our ballparks highlights that there is still much work to be done," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. "We have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field."

Sunday was "Faith Day" at Coors Field and people in attendance had already started to move into the field level seats in advance of a postgame concert when the fan shouted at Brinson. Soon after Sunday's game, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham said he had a similar issue at Coors Field earlier this season.

In 2017, longtime Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was "called the N-word a handful of times" during a game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox permanently banned the person who shouted at Jones from Fenway Park.