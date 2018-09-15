Marlins manager Don Mattingly reunites with fan 30 years after cancer diagnosis

Friday night, the Phillies pounded the Marlins (PHI 14, MIA 2) thanks to two home runs from Aaron Altherr. Philadelphia remains alive in the postseason race, though they are a long shot at this point.

Prior to Friday's game Marlins manager Don Mattingly met with a fan named Jay Handy, and it was much more than your standard meet-and-greet. Mattingly and Handy originally met way back in 1988 at Fenway Park in a meeting set up by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Handy, then 9, had been diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma and given a 50-50 chance to live.

Thirty years later, Mattingly and the now 40-year-old Handy reunited in the visitor's dugout at Citizens Bank Park. Handy brought along his wife and two children, including his 9-year-old daughter. Her name? Mattingly, of course. Here's the heartwarming video:

"It means the world," Handy said to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. "And to be able to come back and do it 30 years later, as a 40-year-old, it means that much more. I think it's still registering."

As it turns out, Mattingly was not Handy's first choice back in 1988. He told Spencer he originally wanted to meet Vanna White of "Wheel of Fortune" fame. When that couldn't happen, the meeting with Mattingly was arranged. I'd say things worked out pretty well.