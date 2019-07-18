Marlins manager Don Mattingly sounds ready for robot umpires in MLB: 'It almost has to happen'
The final pitch in Wednesday's Marlins-Padres game was controversial
On Wednesday, rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Padres beat the Marlins 3-2 in Miami. After Paddack left the game, the Marlins nearly came back to win with a late rally sparked by Starlin Castro's two-out RBI single. Castro also was the one to break up Paddack's no-hitter with a solo home run.
After the loss, Marlins manager Don Mattingly spoke of the final call of the game, a called strike to Curtis Granderson on a 3-2 count with two men on base.
The final call is at the end of this video:
And here's what Mattingly told reporters after the game:
"You don't want to sound like you're making excuses. Really, honestly, we only got a couple hits tonight, didn't do a whole lot but you still have a chance to win. Hate to see a game end on a ball four. I know they're trying, but there's way too many misses. Obviously the stuff that's going on in the Atlantic League, those things are going to happen, it almost has to happen. It's moving, and hopefully the technology gets there quick."
The use of Atlantic League robot umps is one of many experimental rule changes that are part of a three-year agreement with Major League Baseball. While Mattingly might be excited for the possibility of using technology for an automated strike zone in the big leagues, the new system hasn't gone without hiccups though in the Atlantic League. Just one inning into the robot umpire era, an Atlantic League coach was ejected for arguing a call.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for July 18
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Padres vs. Marlins odds, July 18 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Padres vs. Marlins game 10,000 t...
-
Paddack takes no-no into eighth
Paddack almost threw a no-no against his old team, but it just wasn't meant to be
-
First black Red Sox player dies at 85
The Red Sox announced Green's death on Wednesday
-
Report: MLB desires international draft
This could hint at how the league intends to improve competitive balance
-
MLB Wednesday: Darvish gets home win
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball