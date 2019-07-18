Marlins manager Don Mattingly sounds ready for robot umpires in MLB: 'It almost has to happen'

On Wednesday, rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Padres beat the Marlins 3-2 in Miami. After Paddack left the game, the Marlins nearly came back to win with a late rally sparked by Starlin Castro's two-out RBI single. Castro also was the one to break up Paddack's no-hitter with a solo home run.

After the loss, Marlins manager Don Mattingly spoke of the final call of the game, a called strike to Curtis Granderson on a 3-2 count with two men on base.

The final call is at the end of this video:

And here's what Mattingly told reporters after the game:

"You don't want to sound like you're making excuses. Really, honestly, we only got a couple hits tonight, didn't do a whole lot but you still have a chance to win. Hate to see a game end on a ball four. I know they're trying, but there's way too many misses. Obviously the stuff that's going on in the Atlantic League, those things are going to happen, it almost has to happen. It's moving, and hopefully the technology gets there quick."

.@Marlins manager Don Mattingly shares his thoughts on Padre's pitcher Chris Paddack's outing and the tough ending to tonight's game.#JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/Dl5pWFR1ZJ — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 18, 2019

The use of Atlantic League robot umps is one of many experimental rule changes that are part of a three-year agreement with Major League Baseball. While Mattingly might be excited for the possibility of using technology for an automated strike zone in the big leagues, the new system hasn't gone without hiccups though in the Atlantic League. Just one inning into the robot umpire era, an Atlantic League coach was ejected for arguing a call.