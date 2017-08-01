Marlins manager Mattingly confirms Volquez will miss the rest of the season

Miami Marlins starter Edinson Volquez conjured warm and fuzzy feelings across the game by throwing a no-hitter to honor his late friend and former Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura on his birthday earlier this season.

Unfortunately, the latest news about Volquez isn't as sweet. Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced Tuesday that Volquez would miss the rest of the season due to the same left knee injury (originally described as tendinitis) that has kept him out since early July:

Mattingly said Volquez is "definitely" out for the year. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) August 1, 2017

Volquez's specific injury is unclear. But Mattingly said it could require surgery. Volquez signed a two-year deal worth $22 million during the offseason. On the year, he managed a 4.19 ERA (97 ERA+) and 1.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Marlins have been without both Volquez and Wei-Yen Chen -- their two major free-agent signings the past couple winters -- leading them to staff their rotation with the likes of Vance Worley and Chris O'Grady, each of whom was an in-season minor-league signing.

Nonetheless, the Marlins are 49-55, which fosters zero postseason ambitions, but is good for second place in the National League East.