Marlins morning news: Stanton rumors and an intriguing trade

Miami made a trade yesterday, and while it did not involve Giancarlo Stanton, there were plenty more rumors surrounding his future. Plus a link on a familiar face changing teams.

Marlins News

New rumors regarding a Giancarlo Stanton trade are surfacing every day, and now it is being suggested that Dee Gordon could be included as part of a package that would be sent to the Giants. While San Francisco's prospects are not all that impressive overall, the Cardinals have some very attractive young pieces, and St. Louis has reportedly been dangling one of their big carrots in front of the Marlins.

Miami sent minor league pitcher Michael King and $250,000 of international bonus pool money to the Yankees yesterday for six-foot-six first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper and lefty Caleb Smith. Cooper and Smith are very interesting acquisitions; the former tore up Triple-A in 2017 before hitting .326 over his first 45 at bats in the majors, while the latter similarly excelled in the minors, posting a 2.39 ERA over 17 Triple-A starts. At first glance, the Marlins appear to have acquired some much-needed talent.

Andre Dawson has returned to the Cubs, potentially as a team ambassador, after declining the opportunity to stay with the Marlins, albeit with a hefty pay cut.

Livan Hernandez joins Gary Sheffield, Carlos Lee, and Carlos Zambrano as former Marlins on the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot.

Around the League

The deadline for the posting of Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani has been pushed back until 8pm ET tonight as the MLBPA finalizes the new ruling governing the transfer of foreign players.

The Spring Training schedules have been announced, and the fun begins on February 23rd, 10 days after Marlins pitchers and catchers report to camp.

Eric Hosmer is one of the big names on the free agent market this winter, but where could he end up before Spring Training begins?

The Detroit Tigers have held discussions with the Mets and Angels about trading veteran infielder Ian Kinsler as they continue to rebuild.

A Jackie Robinson jersey from his rookie season in 1947 has sold for over $2 million at auction.

The Phillies have designated former number one overall pick Mark Appel for assignment after he finished with a 5.27 ERA over 84 minor league innings in his fifth season without a major league appearance.