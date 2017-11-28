Marlins morning news: Stanton, Stanton, Stanton

Another day, another revelation in the trade saga that is captivating the entire league. Plus links on the upcoming Winter Meetings and Marcell Ozuna.

Marlins News

To no big surprise, it has surfaced that Giancarlo Stanton's preferred destination is Los Angeles, although he has not formally rejected any offer that has been presented to him by the Marlins thus far. The faintest idea of Stanton and Cody Bellinger hitting back-to-back in the same lineup has set imaginations running wild.

The baseball Winter Meetings are approaching quickly, and (believe it or not) there are numerous stories other than Giancarlo Stanton's future to follow as the Marlins enter the busiest time of the off-season, including the team's position in the race for Japan's Shohei Ohtani.

A Stanton trade may have actually been completed by the time the Meetings begin on December 10th, as experts reckon that the pressures of the market for pricey free agents may force Miami to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

However, by trying to save the most money, the Marlins are likely going to trade an outfielder who wants to be in Miami and try to build around another outfielder who will leave when given the chance, which does not sound like a good idea in the long run.

Around the League

Thanksgiving is over, and the search for the next Yankees manager has resumed following the first five interviews for the opening.

The Nationals are going to seriously pursue the multi-talented Ohtani, and that could doom the rest of the NL East for at least the next few seasons.

Thought Dee Gordon stealing second base with his batting gloves in his mouth was cool? Well that was only deemed the seventh craziest slide of the season, and number one will certainly be remembered for years to come.

Stanton may be the biggest name on the trade block right now, but there are many other stars who could be switching teams in the coming months.

J.D. Martinez is the biggest free agent bat available, but where he ends up could ultimately depend on who loses out on, or who was unwilling to match the asking price for, the newly-crowned NL MVP.

The restructuring of Atlanta's front office has continued with the hiring of Andrew Tinnish, who will become the Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting.