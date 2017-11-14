Marlins morning news: Uncertain winter officially begins

The General Manager meetings began yesterday, and there were rumors galore surrounding the moves that the Marlins might make. Plus links on the MVP race and a front office departure.

Marlins News

At the first day of the GM meetings yesterday, one player was on every team representative's lips: Giancarlo Stanton. The Marlins are known to be fielding offers for their superstar in order to trim payroll down to a sustainable level, at least until the new owners are able to increase revenues and prevent the team from continuing to operate at a loss.

There are tight races for both the NL and AL MVP awards, which will be announced on Thursday. Based on WAR, Stanton would become the first MVP in Marlins history, but there are a host of other factors for the voters to consider as well.

Albert Gonzalez, Miami's international scouting and player development expert for the past 12 years, has joined the Royals in an expanded role. He has been replaced by former Yankee Fernando Seguignol.

There has been lots of speculation regarding what the Marlins may do this off-season, but what exactly would you do if you were in charge of baseball operations for the team?

Around the League

Aaron Judge has unanimously won the AL Rookie of the Year award after hitting a rookie-record 52 home runs for the Yankees in an incredible season which could also bag him the MVP award.

Carlos Beltran has announced his retirement after a glittering 20 year career which saw him finally win his first World Series with the Astros just a few weeks ago.

Beltran has made it clear that he wants to manage one day, and that call might come sooner than he would have ever thought.

Former Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos has been appointed the new GM of the promising, yet troubled, Atlanta Braves.

The Giants are looking for a spark in the lineup to ensure that their terrible 2017 was just a blip, and Jackie Bradley Jr. could provide just that.

After a difficult season for the Red Sox, Mookie Betts has proved that he is a valuable asset for any franchise, especially if they enter a bowling league.