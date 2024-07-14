Miami Marlins reserve outfielder Dane Myers is likely facing a lengthy absence after he suffered a fractured ankle on Saturday. Myers told reporters Sunday that he suffered the injury when he kicked a clubhouse door in frustration after being ejected from his team's eventual 10-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds a day earlier.

Here's a look at the sequence that led to Myers' ejection by plate umpire Derek Thomas:

As you can see, Myers believed he held up on what Thomas ruled was a swinging third strike. Rather than ask for help from first-base ump Brennan Miller, as Myers requested, Thomas stuck with his original call even though Miller presumably had the superior view of matters. That displeased Myers in the extreme, and grievances plus the heave-ho followed. In Myers' own words, that prompted him to kick a door back in the visitor's clubhouse and break his own ankle. Here's Myers explaining it:

According to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish, Myers is likely facing an absence of six to eight weeks.

This season, the 28-year-old Myers has been productive in limited action for Miami. In 40 games and 95 plate appearances, he's slashed .265/.337/.422 (109 OPS+) with two home runs, five stolen bases, and time spent at all three outfield positions. Given Miami's struggles on offense, the loss of any useful hitter, even a lightly used one like Myers, is a blow.

The Marlins, one season removed from a surprise playoff berth, remain mired in last place in the National League East and are likely positioned to be sellers leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.