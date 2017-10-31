Marlins owner Jeter on anthem kneeling: Not enough focus on reasons for protest

A few weeks back, new Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter said he would be OK if a player knelt during the national anthem.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Jeter expanded upon his remarks. Here's what he said:

"I don't know what the league rules are, to be quite honest with you, because this is something that just came up last year, so I've been retired. It's unfortunate … everyone has their ways of doing peaceful protest … And as long as it's peaceful … if every protest was peaceful, the world would be a better place. Right? You may not necessarily agree with how someone is protesting, but as long as it's peaceful. Now saying that, would I kneel during the anthem? No, I don't think I would kneel during the anthem but everyone has their own personal choice. I think people have lost sight of the fact of what someone is protesting about, and they are focusing on how they're protesting, which is unfortunate. But it's an uncomfortable conversation; it's an uncomfortable conversation for a lot of people, and I don't know if anyone has the right answer."

Basically, Jeter wouldn't kneel, but he points out that the focus has been misplaced, centered on how people are protesting rather than why. He also notes he isn't sure if Major League Baseball has a rule against kneeling during the anthem, citing his retirement coming before kneeling during the anthem became a widespread form of protest.

At some point we might find out if other MLB owners agree with Jeter. For now, it seems like Jeter is the only one being asked (or, at least, the only one willing to answer) about the topic.