Marlins Park appears to suffer superficial damage to roof during Hurricane Irma

Although it has been downgraded to a tropical storm, Hurricane Irma continues to make its way north through Florida on Monday after hammering the state with high winds and heavy rain Sunday.

There are of course far greater concerns at a time like this, though it seems the two MLB ballparks in Florida made it through the storm relatively unscathed. Marlins Park appears to suffer some superficial damage to the retractable roof:

The Marlins have not yet announced any damage to the ballpark, though they may not have had enough time for inspections. It's possible only part of the roof membrane was damaged and not the ballpark structure itself.

On the other side of Florida, Tropicana Field is said to have made it through the storm intact. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Trop roof is secure and the ballpark did not suffer any major damage or flooding. Hurricane Irma, which was originally projected to pass over South Beach and the Atlantic Coast, instead veered further west and up the Gulf Coast, through St. Petersburg, where the Trop is located.

The Marlins are currently on a seven-game road trip through Atlanta and Philadelphia -- they open a three-game series with the Phillies on Monday night -- and it is unclear whether they will play this weekend's home series with the Brewers at Marlins Park. The extent of the damage to Marlins Park, as well as the safety of stadium workers and fans, must be assessed.

The Rays had this week's home series with the Yankees moved to a neutral site (Citi Field) due to Hurricane Irma. The team is hopeful they will be able to host their upcoming weekend series with the Red Sox at Tropicana Field, but again, the situation must be assessed, including logistics for fans.

Last week the Astros returned home to Minute Maid Mark following Hurricane Harvey. They had a home series with the Rangers moved to Tropicana Field due to the storm.