The Miami Marlins and general manager Kim Ng have parted ways, the team announced Monday morning. Ng just completed the final guaranteed year in her contract. The Marlins exercised a mutual option on their end to bring her back next year, but Ng declined her end, so she is now a free agent. The two sides could agree to a new contract, though the Marlins indicated they are moving on.

"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement. "We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field. We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year."

Director of player development Brian Chattin will serve as Miami's interim general manager, according to the Miami Herald.

Ng, 54, was hired in November 2020, making her the first female general manager in baseball history and the second Asian general manager. This season she led the Marlins to their first postseason berth since 2020, and their first postseason berth in a 162-game season since 2003. The Marlins went 220-266 (.452) during Ng's three seasons and 84-78 in 2023.

"Kim's been fabulous," Sherman told reporters last month (via MLB.com). "Not easy being in her role at all. Can you imagine that? First female GM in all of baseball history. Unbelievable. And all the moves, all the trade moves, have been excellent."

Ng's signature move with the Marlins was landing Luis Arraez in a four-player trade that sent Pablo López to the Minnesota Twins. It's a win-win trade -- Arraez flirted with a .400 batting average much of the season and López blossomed into Minnesota's No. 1 starter -- and it really put the Marlins on the map. It was a loud and clear statement the team wanted to contend.

During her tenure, Ng also signed reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara to an affordable long-term contract extension, turned a rental Starling Marte into Jesús Luzardo, acquired Josh Bell and Jake Burger, and signed Jorge Soler. There have been misses too, like the Avisaíl García signing and the club's recent first-round picks, which are trending in the wrong direction.

The Marlins and Boston Red Sox are the two teams currently without a top baseball operations executive. The New York Mets are also looking for a general manager to work under new president of baseball operations David Stearns. Former GM Billy Eppler resigned earlier this month amid an MLB investigation for improper use of the injured list.

Prior to joining the Marlins, Ng worked in the front office with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers, including multiple stints as an assistant general manager. She also worked in the commissioner's office.