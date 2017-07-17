Marlins pitcher Dustin McGowan holding special game events for diabetic kids

In a sea of negative things happening off the field when it comes to professional athletes, many players are doing positive things. We like to highlight those when we find occasion and right now let's talk about Marlins pitcher Dustin McGowan. After holding two successful events in June, McGowan is holding three more special events at Marlins games for children with type-1 diabetes.

This is a near-and-dear subject for McGowan as both he and his daughter McKensy are type-1 diabetic.

Here are some details about Dustin's T1D All-Stars and the three upcoming opportunities to have some fun and educate the kids about their condition.

Dustin is inviting kids with type 1 diabetes and one parent to come to one of the Marlins games listed below, be on the field for batting practice, learn a little bit about diabetes, and stay for the game as his guest. Each child will receive a cool T-shirt, meet Dustin, learn and be inspired! FREE Tickets to the game and FREE parking as well.

THIS IS OPEN TO 1 ADULT AND 1 CHILD WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES ONLY

Thursday, July 27 DADS Night, A Special night JUST FOR DADs and their T1D Child

Dads come and discuss their challenges in dealing with diabetes.

Tom Karlya, DiabetesDad.org (and dad to 2 children with T1D)

Trisha Artman, Board Certified Health Coach



Thursday, August 31 Diabetes Back to School

Back to school is usually a very stressful time. Come and learn helpful tidbits!

Lory Gonzalez ARNP, CDE, University of Miami, Diabetes Research Institute

Trisha Artman, Board Certified Health Coach



Friday, September 29 Diabetes Numbers – Gauging not Judging

Glucose and A1C numbers are there to guide us; they are not a report card.

Dr. Janine Sanchez, Director Pediatric Medicine, UM Miller School of Medicine

Trisha Artman, Board Certified Health Coach

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation website on the program has more details, including how to sign up. So far, they've had people from all around the country sign up, even with a group from Massachusetts signing up.

Good job, McGowan family.