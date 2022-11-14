The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O'Connor to president of business operations. The announcement was made Monday morning and it's a history-making one. With Kim Ng running the baseball side as the general manager, the Marlins were already the only MLB team with a woman in a GM position. Now they have a woman running the business side as well. The Seattle Mariners, with Catie Griggs, are the only other MLB team with a woman serving as team president.

The Marlins are currently the only team in major American men's professional sports to have women serving as general manager and team president.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline's business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations," owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement. "Her passion and drive for success is unmatched in our game and the South Florida market. Her leadership will continue to guide the Marlins organization toward our goal of sustained success while strategizing additional new ventures to grow our business and enhance our brand recognition."

O'Connor has a business background. She was with Morgan Stanley for five years and was a director at UBS Investment Bank before joining the Marlins. The business operation side oversees things like ballpark facilities, security, legal, marketing, sales and other things in that arena. It has nothing to do with baseball personnel decisions like what players to sign, trade, etc., as that's Ng's department.

"Bruce has put a lot of trust in us," O'Connor said (via miamiherald.com). "He really looks at merit and who can do the job. Really excited about it. I think it makes our organization unique and stand out and shows what women can do and the roles they can hold."