Miami Marlins prospect Emaarion Boyd pulled off a stunning feat on Wednesday night when he stole six bases for the High-A Deloit Sky Carp in their 10-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. To make it even more stunning, Boyd didn't even record a hit.

Boyd spent most of the game burning up the base paths after getting on base in a variety of ways. He reached on a walk, a hit by pitch and a fielder's choice. He stole second and third each time he got on.

That made Boyd the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a single hit, according to the Associated Press.

There was an opportunity for Boyd to steal more bases following his second walk of the night in the ninth inning. He wasn't able to swipe a seventh bag, but Boyd admitted that he was feeling greedy.

"I thought it would be even more crazy if I got eight," Boyd told the AP. "I wish I could have had two more. It would have been really crazy then."

Boyd, an outfielder for the Sky Carp, was an 11th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 MLB Draft. In December, the Marlins acquired Boyd in a deal that sent pitcher Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia.

In his first five games with the Sky Carp, Boyd is hitting .200 with one RBI. Those six stolen bases bumped his total up to seven.