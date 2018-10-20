Marlins reportedly agree to deals with top international prospect Victor Victor Mesa and brother Victor Jr.
The brothers were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball
The Miami Marlins are expected to announce the signings of Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr., sources told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million, and Victor Jr. is expected to receive a bonus near $1 million.
The Marlins announced a press conference for Monday with chief executive officer Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill in attendance.
The 22-year-old outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top international prospect) and his 17-year-old brother, outfielder Victor Jr., were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball.
The Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles each have about $6.6 million of international bonus pool money, the most of any MLB teams. Miami owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter appear to have shifted their focus for the team on acquiring top international talent. The Marlins have aggressively pursued the brothers as well as pitcher Sandy Gaston, but it is unclear if they will be able to sign all three.
