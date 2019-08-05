Marlins rookie Isan Diaz goes deep off Jacob deGrom in first MLB game -- and the best part was his parents' live interview
The reaction to the 422-foot homer was amazing
The Marlins debuted rookie Isan Diaz on Monday, and he smacked a 422-foot homer off Mets ace and reigning Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom in his first game. The best part, however, is the homer came during the broadcast's interview with Diaz's parents, so obviously the reaction was everything you could hope for.
Sometimes it all just falls into place, huh? How cool. I especially loved:
- The initial reaction, because obviously.
- Toward the end when the father starts to let it sink in just who his son homered against. It was like at first he just reacted to the homer, but a minute later he looked at the mound and remembered it was deGrom pitching. He even mentions the Cy Young win for deGrom.
This easily serves as the feel-good moment of the week so far and that's unlikely to change.
Diaz, 23, came to the Marlins via the Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade. He was hitting .305/.395/.578 with 21 doubles, two triples, 26 homers, 70 RBI and 89 runs in 102 Triple-A games at the time of his call up. If Monday is any indication, he won't be headed back down to Triple-A any time soon.
