Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Major League Baseball and the BBWAA announced. Alcantara won unanimously and beat out Braves lefty Max Fried and Dodgers southpaw Julio Urías, the two other finalists.

Alcantara is the first NL pitcher to win the Cy Young unanimously since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. Seven different pitchers received a second place vote. Here are the top five finishers in the voting (full results available at the BBWAA's site):

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins: 210 Max Fried, Braves: 72 Julio Urías, Dodgers: 66 Aaron Nola, Phillies: 48 Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks: 45

Alcantara is the first Marlin to win the Cy Young and the third Dominican pitcher to win the award, joining Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez (1997, 1999, 2000) and Bartolo Colon (2005). The Marlins originally acquired Alcantara as part of the Marcell Ozuna trade with the Cardinals.

Alcantara, 27, led the majors in innings pitched last season, completing 228 frames, 23 more than any other pitcher. Alcantara's workhorse efforts included six complete games, one of those registering as a shutout. Overall, he amassed a 2.28 ERA (178 ERA+) and a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were worth an estimated 8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Urías, 26, compiled a 2.16 ERA (194 ERA+) and a 4.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 starts. His performance was worth an estimated 4.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's estimates. This is the second consecutive fall that Urías has been in the running for the Cy Young Award. He finished seventh last year after winning 20 games and posting a 143 ERA+ in 185 innings.

Fried, 28, tallied a 2.48 ERA (164 ERA+) and a 5.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 innings. This is the second time he's finished top five in Cy Young Award voting, having previously ranked fifth in 2020. His efforts this season were worth an estimated 5.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.