Marlins' Stanton crushes another homer as he quickly approaches franchise record

Few players in baseball can do as much damage in a short period of time like Giancarlo Stanton when he gets hot, and right now, Stanton is red hot.

During Thursday evening's game against the Nationals (GameTracker), Stanton crushed his MLB-leading 39th home run of the season. No one else has more than 35 homers.

Here's the video of Stanton's latest dinger:

That home run is Stanton's sixth in his last six games and 18th in his last 30 games. Each home run he hits from here on out extends his career high.

Stanton is very quickly approaching the Marlins' all-time single-season home run record too. Check it out:

Gary Sheffield, 1996: 42 home runs Giancarlo Stanton, 2017: 39 home runs Giancarlo Stanton, 2012: 37 home runs Giancarlo Stanton, 2014: 37 home runs Giancarlo Stanton, 2011 & Miguel Cabrera, 2007: 34 home runs

Given the way he's been swinging lately, Stanton should pass Sheffield by Sunday.