Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed just couldn't get out of the way of a line drive during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and that's going to cost him some time on the field. In the third inning, Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez hit a ball into foul territory that struck and fractured Reed's lower right leg.

"I'm pretty sure he broke his leg," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said during his post-game press conference. "He had X-rays and the doctor said it was broken, so we'll see how long he's out for, unfortunately."

Schumaker added that he wasn't sure how long Reed would be unavailable to the team. Reed was replaced by Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict following the injury. The Marlins haven't revealed if Benedict will take over as the team's third base coach until Reed can return.

This is Reed's first season on the Marlins staff after spending time coaching in the minors in the Yankees and Dodgers organizations. Prior to that, Reed had 11-year MLB career in which hit .270 with 27 home runs and 392 RBIs with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres.

Reed's injury is the latest in a string of struggles for the Marlins. Miami has lost six consecutive games since returning from the All-Star break after being swept by the Baltimore Orioles and Cardinals.