Marlins trade reliever Kyle Barraclough to Nationals, adding to international spending budget
The Marlins are angling to make a splash in the international market
The Nationals and Marlins on Wednesday announced a trade that sends right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough to Washington in exchange for international slot money.
Barraclough, 28, is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 4.20 ERA/87 ERA+ and 1.76 K/BB ratio 55 2/3 innings. Along the way, he picked up 10 saves. Barraclough has a big fastball and started out quite well in 2018, but he struggled down the stretch, possibly because of mechanical issues. For his career, he owns a 121 ERA+ across parts of four big-league seasons. He's arbitration-eligible heading into 2019, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.
On the Marlins' side, they continue to build their international budget in the hopes of signing three Cuban prospects on the market: outfielders (and brothers) Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. and and right-hander Sandy Gaston. Victor Victor Mesa, in particular, has the potential to be a future star.
The Marlins are expected to get stiff competition from the Orioles, who have also been working to add to their international budget space.
