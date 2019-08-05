Marlins apologize for tweet about Steve Irwin's death in inappropriate comeback to Rays after sweep
It's safe to say that the Miami Marlins crossed the line with this tweet
The Tampa Bay Rays swept a two-game series against the Miami Marlins over the weekend, but what made headlines was what happened after the final pitch was thrown on Sunday.
Following 7-2 Rays win, Tampa Bay's Twitter account made reference to a broom since the Rays swept the Marlins. The Marlins' Twitter account immediately responded by referencing the death of Animal Planet's Steve Irwin, who was killed by a sting ray in 2006.
The Marlins were fresh off of getting dominated on the field after the Rays outscored them 15-8 over the course of the two-game series. The insensitive tweet made its rounds all over the internet. Former Marlins team president and current CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst David P. Samson weighed in on the social media altercation and recommended that the franchise take a good look at who has the keys to their social media accounts.
On Monday afternoon, the Marlins issued a statement in which they addressed the tweet that referenced Irwin's death. They called it "regrettable" and said the issue was handled internally.
Prior to the statement, the Marlins tried to calm the situation down by sending out a tweet in which they apologized for mentioning Irwin's death.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB releases 2019 postseason schedule
There isn't any November baseball scheduled in 2019
-
Pedro: '09 Phils dealt with swine flu
Martinez was dealing with the illness during his final MLB start
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Aug. 5
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 5
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Power Rankings: Sizing up contenders
The Astros move into the top spot, thanks in part to a big trade and a combined no-hitter
-
A Bieber mix-up baseball card
It's probably not the last time someone will call Shane Justin