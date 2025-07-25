Red-hot teams clash when the Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a key National League matchup on Friday. Miami has won six of 10, while Milwaukee is 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Marlins (48-53), who are third in the NL East, are 24-24 on the road this season. The Brewers (61-41), who lead the NL Central, are 33-17 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers have won three of the last four meetings with the Marlins. Milwaukee is a -235 favorite on the money line (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Marlins vs. Brewers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Marlins, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Marlins vs. Brewers money line Miami +193, Milwaukee -235 at DraftKings Sportsbook Marlins vs. Brewers over/under 8 runs Marlins vs. Brewers run line Milwaukee -1.5 (-109) Marlins vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to start right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA). He is coming off a solid outing, receiving a no-decision in a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. He pitched six innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out three. In 19 starts this season, Quantrill has pitched 87.2 innings, allowing 96 hits, 53 runs – 51 earned – with 24 walks and 70 strikeouts.

All-star left fielder Kyle Stowers helps power the Marlins offense. In 97 games this year, he is hitting .295 with 16 doubles, three triples, 22 homers, 61 RBI and four stolen bases. He has a three-game hitting streak and is coming off a 1-for-3 performance with a double in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres. He was 5-for-5 with three homers, six RBI and four runs scored in an 11-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Brewers can win

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee. He has been on a roll, winning seven consecutive starts. In a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 7, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, no runs and one walk with seven strikeouts. In 21 starts this season, he has logged 116.2 innings, allowing 86 hits, 38 runs – 37 earned – with 40 walks and 122 strikeouts. He has recorded 200 or more strikeouts in each of the last two seasons.

Outfielder Jackson Chourio has a career-high 17-game hitting streak on the line and has multiple hits in six of those. In Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, he was 2-for-5 with an RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 6-0 win over Seattle. In 101 games this season, he is hitting .269 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 homers, 65 RBI and 18 stolen bases. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Marlins vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.