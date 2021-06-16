The St. Louis Cardinals look for the three-game series sweep when they take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals (34-33), fourth in the National League Central, have split their last six games. The Marlins (29-38), fifth in the NL East, have lost three consecutive games and four of their last seven. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 4-2 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday.

Marlins vs. Cardinals money line: Miami -115, St. Louis +105

Marlins vs. Cardinals run line: St. Louis +1.5 (-160)

Marlins vs. Cardinals over-under: 8 runs

MIA: The Marlins are 7-7 against the spread when Sandy Alcantara starts

STL: The Cardinals are 5-0 against the spread in head to head matchups with the Marlins

Why you should back the Marlins



Miami will send out ace and former Cardinal Sandy Alcantara to avoid the sweep and attempt to beat the Cardinals for the first time this season. Alcantara had 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits with two walks against St. Louis on April 6. Alcantara is seeking his third straight win after beating the Braves on Friday in his last turn. He struck out six as he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of work. Alcantara has allowed two earned runs or less in six of his last eight starts.

Jesus Aguilar has hit all 12 of his home runs on the road this season. He leads the National League with 49 RBI. Aguilar has driven in a run in 12 of his last 21 games. Miami called up prospect Jesus Sanchez on Tuesday, after he hit .349 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 33 games in Triple-A. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has reached base safely in 20 of the 23 games since returning from the injured list on May 16. Closer Yimi Garcia took the loss on Tuesday, but he has converted 11 of 14 save chances this season.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is coming off a dramatic one-run win on Tuesday. Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning. He drove in both of St. Louis' runs in the victory. Goldschmidt also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He now has six walk-off homers in his career. St. Louis recorded back to back wins for the first time since May 28 and 29. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth victory in six decisions. He also has 17 saves this season.

Johan Oviedo will get the start for the Cardinals on Wednesday as he attempts to earn his first Major League win. He has two losses and a 6.85 ERA in six starts so far this season. In his last start vs. the Cubs on Friday, he pitched three innings of one-run ball before he allowed four runs in his final 1.1 innings. Tyler O'Neill has reached base safely in a career-best 21 straight games dating back to May 14, the second-longest active streak in MLB.

