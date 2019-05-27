Marlins vs. Nationals odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 27 from model on 12-5 run

The Washington Nationals look to stay hot as they go for a four-game sweep against National League East Division-rival Miami. The Marlins (16-34), fifth in the division, have lost three in a row following a six-game winning streak, while the Nationals (22-31), fourth in the NL East, have won three in a row following a five-game losing skid. Monday's first pitch from Nationals Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Miami is looking to finish its seven-game road trip with a winning mark. The latest Marlins vs. Nationals odds show Washington at -300 on the money line (risk $300 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Marlins vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-5, 3.41 ERA) takes the mound for Washington. Despite his record, Scherzer has been solid. In his 11 starts, he's allowed 68 hits, 27 earned runs, six homers, 16 walks and 96 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings. Statistically, the Nationals have the edge over the Marlins in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.246 to .223), on-base percentage (.320 to .284), slugging percentage (.412 to .325), runs scored (245 to 150), home runs (68 to 36) and total bases (723 to 530).

Leading the way for the Washington offense is third baseman Anthony Rendon, who has been red hot. He is 5-for-12 with a double, triple and four RBIs in the series. Infielder Howie Kendrick was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Sunday against the Marlins.

But just because Washington has a big offensive advantage over Miami does not mean it is the best value on the Marlins vs. Nationals money line.

That's because right-hander Jose Urena (2-6, 4.30 ERA) gets the start for Miami. He has been impressive of late with a 3.24 ERA in May. He's gone at least six innings in seven straight starts, and beat the Nationals on April 20 in Miami. Pitching-wise, the Marlins have the statistical edge over Washington in a number of categories, including ERA (4.53 to 4.95), WHIP (1.36 to 1.38) and opponents' batting average (.247 to .254).

Outfielder Harold Ramirez is scorching hot with a six-game hitting streak. He is 7-for-11 with three doubles and an RBI in the series, and 12-for-24 over the past six games. Shortstop Miguel Rojas has a six-game hitting streak as well, going 8-for-24 during that stretch. He is 7-for-18 with two doubles against the Nationals this season.

