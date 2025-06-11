The Miami Marlins will look to win their second game in a row when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a National League matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Miami defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 on Tuesday. The Marlins (25-40), who snapped a two-game losing streak, are 11-20 on the road this season. The Pirates (27-41), who had their four-game winning streak snapped, are 18-19 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates have won eight of the past 12 meetings with the Marlins. Pittsburgh is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2025 MLB season on a 27-23 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 35 units of profit over the past two months. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Marlins, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Marlins vs. Pirates money line Miami +130, Pittsburgh -155 at DraftKings Sportsbook Marlins vs. Pirates over/under 8.5 runs Marlins vs. Pirates run line Pittsburgh -1.5 (+132) Marlins vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Pirates can win

Pittsburgh will send left-hander Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.49 ERA) to the mound. In 13 starts this season, he has pitched 69.2 innings, allowing 54 hits, 27 earned runs and 24 walks, while striking out 43. In a 5-0 win at San Diego on May 31, he picked up the victory, allowing just two hits and one walk with one strikeout in 6.1 innings. He received a no-decision in a 5-4 loss at Miami on March 29, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, two earned runs and zero walks, while striking out 10.

Veteran right fielder Andrew McCutchen helps pace the Pittsburgh offense. In 59 games, he is batting .264 with 11 doubles, five homers and 22 RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's series opener. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can win

Right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.63 ERA) is expected to start for Miami. In 12 starts this season, he has pitched 54.1 innings, allowing 64 hits, 34 earned runs and 17 walks, with 40 strikeouts. He is coming off a solid outing despite suffering the loss in a 3-2 defeat to the Colorado Rockies on June 4. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts. In five games against the Pirates, including four starts, he is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA.

Shortstop Xavier Edwards helps pace the Miami offense. In 51 games this season, he is hitting .277 with six doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored with 11 stolen bases. He has hits in six of the last eight games, including a 5-for-5 performance with two doubles and one RBI in a 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on June 1. He was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in an 11-10 win at Tampa Bay on Saturday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Pirates picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Marlins vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.