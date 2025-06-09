The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Miami Marlins in a National League matchup on Monday night. Pittsburgh is coming off a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, while Miami dropped a 3-2 decision to Tampa Bay. The Marlins (24-39), who have lost six of their last seven games, are 10-19 on the road this season. The Pirates (26-40), who have won three in a row, are 17-18 on their home field.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Pirates have won seven of the past 10 meetings with the Marlins. Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Why the Pirates can win

Right-hander Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.27 ERA) is scheduled to start for Pittsburgh. He earned a win in his last outing, a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In 5.1 innings of work, he allowed just five hits with zero walks and six strikeouts. In three starts this season, he has logged 13.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs and four walks with 11 strikeouts.

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is among the Pirates' top hitters. In 54 games, he is batting .299 with nine doubles, one triple, one homer and 14 RBI. In a 3-0 loss to the Astros on Tuesday, he was 2-for-3 with one stolen base. He had three hits, including two doubles and two RBI in a 10-1 win at Arizona on May 28.

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to send right-hander Eury Perez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound after activating him from the 60-day injured list after suffering right elbow inflammation. He missed all of last year due to injury. In 2023, he was 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA. In 91.1 innings, he allowed 72 hits, 32 earned runs and 31 walks, with 108 strikeouts. He is 1-0 all-time against Pittsburgh. In one start, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out nine.

Shortstop Xavier Edwards helps power the Miami offense. In 49 games, he is batting .284 with six doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 22 runs scored. In Saturday's 11-10 win at Tampa Bay on Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI with two runs scored. He was 5-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in a 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on June 1.

How to make Marlins vs. Pirates picks

