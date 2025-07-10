The Miami Marlins (42-49) and Cincinnati Reds (47-46) square off in a National League battle on Thursday. The Reds won the first two games of the series before the Marlins bounced back with a win. Miami defeated the Reds 7-2 yesterday and seeks to close out the series with another victory. Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.40 ERA) starts for Miami, while Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58 ERA) is on the mound for the Reds.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 5:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a -172 favorite (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Reds odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Miami is a +141 underdog (risk $100 to win $141). The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Reds vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Marlins vs. Reds on Thursday:

Otto Lopez Under 1.5 hits (-250)

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 hits (+180)

Nick Lodolo Over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Lopez enters this game with a .249 batting average. He has hit under 1.5 hits in 11 of his last 15 games, including 10 straight contests. In addition, in the month of July, he has recorded five total hits with a .161 batting average. The model projects him to log 0.7 hits in this game.

Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Hits (+180)

De La Cruz leads the team in home runs (18), RBI (62), and hits (99). The 23-year-old has gone over 1.5 hits in eight of his last 15 games. Furthermore, he owns a .425 batting average with 17 hits in his last 10 games against the Marlins. Last night, he was 2-of-4 with two doubles.

Nick Lodolo Over 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Lodolo goes into this game leading the Reds in strikeouts (93). The 27-year-old has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last 10 games, tossing eight K's in six innings of work in his last start. He has also thrown more than 5.5 strikeouts in two of his last four starts against Miami.