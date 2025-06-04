The Colorado Rockies will go for their first season sweep of the year when they take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado defeated Miami 6-4 on Monday and 3-2 on Tuesday. The Rockies (11-50), who have won two in a row, are 5-28 on the road this season. The Marlins (23-36), who have lost three straight, are 14-19 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Marlins have won six of the past 10 meetings with the Rockies. Miami is a -156 favorite on the money line (risk $156 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Rockies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Rockies vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rockies vs. Marlins money line Colorado +130, Miami -156 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rockies vs. Marlins over/under 8 runs Rockies vs. Marlins run line Miami -1.5 (+139) Rockies vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Rockies vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to send right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-5, 5.84 ERA) to the mound. He has pitched well of late, allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five starts. In a 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, he pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out seven. He received a no-decision in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 24, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks, while striking out two.

Infielder Xavier Edwards has been on a tear of late. In 46 games, he is hitting .283 with four doubles, one triple, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored. He has also has 11 stolen bases. He has hits in 11 of his last 12 games. In a 4-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday, he was 5-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Why the Rockies can win

Left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-8, 5.72 ERA) is expected to start for Colorado. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts. In a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets on Friday, he pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and zero walks, while striking out four. In a 9-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out six.

Right fielder Tyler Freeman has played well of late. He was 3-for-4 in Tuesday's win over the Marlins. In a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, he was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's win over the Marlins. In 21 games this season, he is hitting .280 with two doubles, one homer and six RBI.

