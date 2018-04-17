Marlins vs. Yankees odds: MLB picks, predictions, line from model on 10-5 roll

The New York Yankees host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for the second game of a two-game interleague series at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -275 on the money line, meaning it would take a $275 bet on New York to win to return $100. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 8.5.

The model has taken into account a big x-factor in this one: Marlins pitcher Jarlin Garcia.

Garcia, a long reliever by trade, had his first start April 11 and promptly tossed six innings of no-hit ball against the Mets before being lifted after 77 pitches. He now has a stellar 1.13 ERA over 16 innings pitched.

How will he handle a well-rested Yankees lineup that didn't play Friday through Sunday after three of its four games at Detroit were wiped out due to weather?

Aaron Judge has an 11-game hitting streak going into Monday's matchup with Miami (.390 over that span). Giancarlo Stanton hit better than .300 on the recent road trip and you know he'll be motivated to bring his "A" game against his former team.

The Yankees have averaged 7.3 runs over their past three while allowing 6.3 per outing.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed six runs in his last start but got the win at Boston. He has a 5.19 ERA, but brings a career 9-5 record with a 3.22 mark at Yankee Stadium into Tuesday's start.

Going into Monday's matchup in New York, the Marlins had played just three road games, compared to 12 at home. They've lost nine of 11 overall.

