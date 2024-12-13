Mat and Justin Ishbia, the billionaire brother owners of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, are potentially interested in making a bid to purchase the Minnesota Twins, Bloomberg reports.

The Pohlad family has owned the Twins since 1984, and the club has won two World Series titles during their tenure. In October, however, team chairman Joe Pohlad released a statement in which he said the family intended to explore their options for selling the franchise. Here is that statement in full:

"For the past 40 seasons, the Minnesota Twins have been part of our family's heart and soul. This team is woven into the fabric of our lives, and the Twins community has become an extension of our family. The staff, the players, and most importantly, you, the fans – everyone who makes up this unbelievable organization – is part of that. We've never taken lightly the privilege of being stewards of this franchise. "However, after months of thoughtful consideration, our family reached a decision this summer to explore selling the Twins. As we enter the next phase of this process, the time is right to make this decision public. "We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region. Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn't belong to any one family – it belongs to all of you. It's our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins. "After four decades of commitment, passion, and countless memories, we are looking toward the future with care and intention – for our family, the Twins organization, and this community we love so much."

According to the most recent Forbes estimates, the Twins are the 21st most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball, with a valuation of $1.46 billion.

The Ishbia brothers have owned the Suns since late 2023. Justin Ishibia is estimated to have a net worth of roughly $10 billion.

According to The Athletic, a new Twins ownership group is not expected to be in place by Opening Day of the upcoming season.