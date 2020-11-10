Nelson Cruz (DH) - With the exception of Brandon Lowe's late power surge in the World Series, the Rays offense was a one-man wrecking crew with Randy Arozarena in the 2020 postseason. They could really use some extra pop in the lineup -- especially one that can be brought in on a short, relatively affordable deal. Enter Nelson Cruz.

D.J LeMahieu (INF) - Put this man in pinstripes for life. DJ is everything Yankee fans want in a player: durable, clutch, smart, and tough. The Yankees don't need to make any additions, they just need to retain LeMahieu and get healthy.



Justin Turner (3B) - The likelihood of Turner departing the City of Angels is rather slim. Nonetheless, if the crew from Toronto can outbid the reigning champs for his services, the Blue Jays would love to add an everyday, veteran third baseman to add to their young core.



Jurickson Profar (UTIL) - The O's farm system is slim in the middle infield department. Profar has shown the ability to play all over the diamond. He's still just 27 years of age and should be an affordable option.



Taijuan Walker (SP) - The BoSox were on pace for one of the worst starter ERAs in baseball history at one point last season. Simply put, they need starters -- particularly ones that won't break the bank account. In any other year, Taijuan Walker could demand a longer deal, but in this uncertain landscape, he may have to settle for a more modest one.



Trevor Rosenthal (RP) - Minnesota will be tasked with revamping its bullpen with Trevor May, Sergio Romo, and Tyler Clippard all hitting the open market. The rejuvenated Rosenthal can help fill that void, maybe even on a more team-friendly deal due to his shaky spurt not long ago.



Michael Brantley (DH) - Old friend alert. The real question here is: is Cleveland willing to spend $25-30 million? Because that is what his price tag is expected to be. The club is in dire need of some assistance in the lineup and has been ever since Brantley left for Houston in 2018.



Masahiro Tanaka (SP) - After Giolito and Keuchel, the rest of the White Sox rotation is question marks. Can Dylan Cease take another step in the right direction? How will Michael Kopech look in his return? For a team that is expected to compete in 2021, they need more answers. Masahiro Tanaka is the ultimate leader and a model of consistency.



Joc Pederson (OF) - If Pederson wants to be an everyday player, he will have to look outside of Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers made an attempt to trade him to the Angels last offseason, so they certainly could survive without him. Kansas City could use some extra pop and he would surely get the opportunity to be in the lineup as much as he pleases.



Chris Archer (SP) - Somebody will take a whirl on the former two-time All-Star. Of course, those years of success are far in the past now, as he is looking to bounce back after having season-ending surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS). Low-risk, high-reward option for Detroit. What do the Tigers have to lose?



Marcus Semien (SS) - It's Oakland. By now, we know the A's aren't going to be in the running for any top-tier free agents. However, both sides have showed interest in keeping Semien in the East Bay. He's been a Bay Area guy since forever -- born in San Francisco, played his high school and college ball in Berkeley. He could very well get higher offers elsewhere, but Semien taking a hometown discount deal could happen.



George Springer (OF) - Will a sign-stealing scandal from 2017 stop a front office from offering a three-time All-Star and World Series MVP? Probably not. But, it just feels weird to see Springer in another uniform after everything that went on. Houston seems like the easier, more comfortable fit.



James McCann (C) - The Mariners' pitching staff showed promising growth across the board in 2020. McCann has been regarded by many as being both a great communicator and veteran voice in the clubhouse. For a young team looking for development, these are highly sought-after traits.



Marcus Stroman (SP) - Since 2015, the Angels are the only team in baseball to not have a single pitcher represent them at an All-Star game. I don't care how much they need to spend, the Angels need to dig deep because Mike Trout's prime is evaporating before our eyes. Stroman can bring the swagger back to the pitching staff in Orange County.



Corey Kluber (SP) - Kluber's shoulder injury just 18 pitches into his tenure left the Rangers feeling cheated -- to no fault of Kluber, of course. The Rangers knew the risk they were taking when they acquired him from Cleveland. Texas can give him an incentive-based deal and run it back.



Marcell Ozuna (OF) - Atlanta needs that extra layer of protection for Freeman, Albies, and Acuna. In 2019, it was Josh Donaldson. In 2020, it was Ozuna. He seemed to click immediately with the rest of Atlanta's stars, and he proved to GM Alex Anthopoulos he is more than deserving of a long-term deal.



Yasiel Puig (OF) - Maybe this is just wishful thinking. In fact, I've been trying to speak this into existence for three years now. Nonetheless, the Fish could use some extra bop in their lineup, and Puig could make for a nice platoon option with Corey Dickerson and serve as a fourth outfielder. Puig in Miami ... it just sounds right.



Brad Hand (RP) - A bullpen ERA north of 7.00 is less than ideal -- second worst in MLB history type stuff. Hand was waived by Cleveland and his $10 million option was passed on by the other 29 teams around the league this past week. Hand is an example of how some very productive players could be directly impacted by the market. Since 2016, he has 434 strikeouts in 320 innings to go along with a 2.70 ERA .



J.T. Realmuto (C) - Many assume new owner Steve Cohen would love to make a splash right away Queens. Only time will tell. But if he is plotting to make headlines, Realmuto should be priority No. 1. The Mets have been critical of their catchers in recent years, particularly of their abilities behind the dish. Realmuto can solve that problem and then some. His prowess with the gear and comfortability hitting in the middle of the order might just make him the most valuable player on the market.





Tommy La Stella (INF) - Mike Rizzo tried his hand at signing cost-friendly role players last year with Starlin Castro, Asdrubal Cabrera, and Eric Thames -- none of whom proved to be major difference makers. The 2019 World Series champions have holes at every position on the infield except for shortstop. La Stella can play anywhere and do so at a high level.



Kolten Wong (2B) - The longtime Cardinal packing his bags for Chicago would certainly be a good storyline, but it also makes sense baseball-wise. Wong has long been one of the better fielding second basemen in the National League, and Chicago has a need at the position.



Cesar Hernandez (2B) - Speaking of needs at second base, St. Louis opted to move on from Wong despite not having many options, if any at all, to fill his spot. In a perfect world, the Red Birds trade for Nolan Arenado and move Tommy Edman to second. In a more realistic world, Cesar Hernandez can serve as a short-term answer.



Didi Gregorius (SS) - The short porch in right field at Great American Ball Park is calling Didi's name. It certainly worked to his favor during his time in The Bronx. Cincy could choose to thrust Jose Garcia into the starting shortstop spot right away, but Sir Didi would be more of a sure thing in regards to offensive production.



Howie Kendrick (1B) - Milwaukee's offense was all over the place in 2020, including that of 2018 MVP Christian Yelich. Perhaps it had something to do with him not having much protection around him. Kendrick could provide manager Craig Counsell with a versatile veteran who sports the highest batting average (.320) in the league since 2017.



Jonathan Villar (INF) - The Pirates are not exactly in win-now mode. They can, however, sign some veterans in the hopes of using them as trade-bait later in the year to acquire prospects. Villar served a similar role after being traded from Miami to Toronto in 2020.



Liam Hendricks (RP) - Yes, the Dodgers would love to retain Justin Turner. But it's not their offense that needs a tune-up. It's their bullpen. If not for Julio Urias, do the Dodgers even make it out of the NLCS? A moot point now, but Kenley Jansen is no longer reliable as a closer. Blake Treinen is a free agent. Urias will likely jump back into his starter role. Liam Hendricks was the best reliever in baseball last year. Sign him, Los Angeles.



Trevor Bauer (SP) - Ah, the biggest domino on the market in beautiful San Diego. What a delight it would be. The Friars were contenders last year until they lost their two best starters in Clevinger and Lamet. In fact, Clevinger and Bauer have a friendship that dates back to their time in Cleveland. The always aggressive A.J. Preller will show no hesitation in pulling the trigger. A rotation consisting of Bauer, Clevinger, Lamet, Davies and Paddack/Gore sounds juicy.



Garrett Richards (SP) - It's all about health with Garrett Richards. When healthy, he sports some of the highest spin rates and K/9 numbers in the business. Richards is another diamond in the rough just dangling in front of the eyes of Farhan Zaidi, a general manager who is a sucker for pitching sabermetrics.



Mitch Moreland (1B) - With Daniel Murphy off the books, there is a need for a left-handed hitting first baseman in Colorado. Moreland has also shown to have the ability to handle corner outfield duties when necessary. "Mitchy Two Bags" could very well turn into "Mitchy Four Bags" with the help of that mile-high elevation.

