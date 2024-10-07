Former No. 1 MLB Draft pick Matt Bush has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash in Arlington, Texas on Friday evening.

Arlington police had previously attempted to pull over Bush's 2023 Lincoln Aviator on Friday after he was seen driving erratically on Pioneer Parkway. Bush ended up getting away from police before being involved in a crash.

According to Fox 4, authorities stated that Bush ran a red light and made contact with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Bush's Aviator also crashed into two other vehicles that were waiting at the traffic light.

Witnesses also revealed that Bush exited his vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. However, multiple people were able to catch up to Bush and restrain him until police arrived.

Bush and the driver of the Silverado were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police immediately believed that Bush was drunk at the time of the crash. The former Texas Rangers pitcher refused to take a sobriety test and also didn't speak to authorities regarding the cash.

Shortly after the crash, Bush was booked at the Arlington City Jail on one count of DWI, one count of accident involving injury, and one count of evading arrest.

Bush was originally selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, a slot above Justin Verlander. The 38-year-old dealt with multiple alcohol-related incidents and was ultimately traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. Bush ended up being released by the Blue Jays.

Bush ended up spending time in prison following a 2012 drunken crash that injured a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle in Florida. At the time of that crash, Bush had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18.

The former MLB pitcher ended up serving 39 months of a 51-month prison sentence before being released in 2015. Bush last appeared in the majors for the Brewers in 2023.