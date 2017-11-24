Matt Carpenter is asked to do too much

After an already tumultuous 2017, the Cardinals are putting more on his plate

On Tuesday of last week, we learned from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch that the Cardinals were going to be “a little more open-minded” on how they think about Matt Carpenter’s position. As John Mozeliak added, “A lot is going to depend on how things evolve this offseason.”

In 2012, Carpenter burst onto the scene playing over 200 innings at both first and third base. He also logged over one-hundred innings in the outfield. I say he “burst” onto the scene because this was his first year and he played extremely well for any major league player, posting a wRC+ of 124. In fact, he finsihed 6th in National League rookie of the year voting.

It might be more accurate, however, to say that he actually burst onto the scene in 2013. By years end, he had a wRC+ of 146, had hit .318, and scored a whopping 126 runs. This is when he truly arrived on the national stage, finishing 4th in National League MVP voting. It is interesting to note that in 2013 he played over one-thousand innings at second base.

The following year, he didn’t play a single inning at second base. But he did play over one-thousand innings at one position again. This time it was at third base. Again, he put up impressive numbers. The same trend continued in 2015. He played over one-thousand innings at third base and finished 12th in National League MVP voting.

In 2016, we saw a different story. He played over 300 innings at first base, over 300 innings at second base, and over 400 innings at third base. According to fWAR, Carpenter’s performance in 2016 ranks as the third worst of his career. However, much of that is due to his shortened season. He still had a wRC+ of 136.

Make no mistake, Carpenter was an extremely valuable player for the Cardinals in 2017, playing mostly at first, but also at second and third. I set out to investigate whether Carpenter might be more successful if he only had to play one position. This would allow for the analysis of the implications of the Cardinals using him as a super-utility player in 2018.

I did a simple analysis. I separated the years in which Carpenter played more than one thousand innings at one position and years in which his time in the field was divided among two or even three different positions. Then, I averaged his value using wRC+.

In years where Carpenter has played at one position, his average wRC+ is 134. In years where he has split time at different positions, his average wRC+ is 127.7. First, this is a small sample size—there are only 6 data points. In addition, a less than 7 point difference is not large. Another caveat to consider is that technically in 2017 Carpenter played over 900 innings at first base, but not one-thousand, which deflated the different positions value.

Nevertheless, this does raise an interesting question. Are the Cardinals decreasing Matt Carpenter’s value by playing him at different positions? The game of baseball is already extremely nuanced for an everyday player at one position, let alone two. Furthermore, the Cardinals might play Carpenter regularly at three different positions next year. The jury is still out on what this will do to his value.

Value is a difficult thing to measure. It is important to also take into account defensive ability, especially when using Matt Carpenter as a super-utility man is primarily a defensive move to increase flexibility. In over 1600 innings at second base, he has a UZR of -10 and a DRS of -9. Both of those values are well below average. In 3600 plus innings at third base, he has a UZR of -6 and a DRS of -8. He is clearly better at third base than he is at second.

There are options to get Carpenter more playing time away from first base, especially against lefties when Wong is an easy player to give a day off. Wong’s wRC+ against lefties is only 75 for his career and 90 for 2017. Meanwhile, Carpenter’s wRC+ against lefties is 112 for his career. While a wRC+ of 112 against left-handed pitchers is good, especially for a left-handed hitter, putting Carpenter at second base where he struggles anyway, further takes away from his value. In this case, it is possible that even a player like Aledmys Diaz might contribute a similar level of production without overworking a player who already has a lot on his plate and could be overworked.

I think it is feasible that keeping a player from developing a comfort level at one position over the course of the year could have a negative cumulative affect on his overall performance. On the other hand, does the value a team potentially loses offset the additional value gained by the added roster flexibility? These are questions the Cardinals need to ask as the offseason continues.