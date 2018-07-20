Matt Carpenter just tied and broke Cardinals records held by Lou Brock with homer at Wrigley Field

Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter's 21st home run of the season was a career milestone for the slugger. To lead off the game against the Cubs on Friday (GameTracker), Carpenter opened the scoring with a leadoff home run for the fifth time this season, breaking the Cardinals' single-season record for leadoff home runs by pulling ahead of Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock. He also tied Brock's Cardinals record with 21 career leadoff home runs.

The hit was an absolute moonshot off the Wrigley Field scoreboard in right.

.@MattCarp13 has...



▪21 home runs this season.

▪Now homered in four consecutive games.

▪21 home runs this season.
▪Now homered in four consecutive games.
▪Tied Lou Brock's franchise record with his 21st career leadoff homer.

Carpenter is in the midst of a crazy power streak at the plate. He's now homered in four straight games for the Cardinals, and he's well on pace to shatter his single-season best of 28 home runs in 2015.

Carpenter, however, isn't resting on his laurels. In the very next inning, he smoked another pitch to right field for his second home run of the game and his 22nd of the season to put the Cardinals up 5-0.

.@MattCarp13 is the hottest hitter on the planet right now!

In his previous three games leading up to this one, Carpenter was batting .364 with an OPS of 1.734. That number may well only improve after Friday, as he continues to rake at the plate.