Matt Harvey, Angels reportedly agree to one-year, $11 million deal

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to deal with free agent starter Matt Harvey, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The deal is for one-year and $11 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Harvey could end up making as much as $14 million next season with performance bonuses, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Harvey, 29, drew interest from multiple teams during his first foray into free agency this winter but he'll head to Anaheim looking to revitalize his career. Harvey was traded from the New York Mets to the Cincinnati Reds last season. New York designated Harvey for assignment after he rejected a demotion to the minors.

Harvey was a star with the Mets early in his career. He was an All-Star in 2013 and helped the team win the National League pennant in 2015 after missing the previous season due to Tommy John surgery. Harvey, however, has declined in recent seasons, largely due to injuries. Since the start of the 2016 campaign, he has a 5.39 ERA (76 ERA+) in 68 games.