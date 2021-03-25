The Baltimore Orioles have officially added right-hander Matt Harvey to their Opening Day roster. Harvey, 31, signed a minor-league deal with the O's this past offseason and the former Mets All-Star was added to Baltimore's 40-man roster on Thursday, meaning he will start the year in the Orioles rotation.

During Grapefruit League play, Harvey pitched in three abbreviated starts, his longest was four innings in which he held the Yankees to one hit. Overall, Harvey had notched six earned runs on 10 hits (including three home runs) in his 10 innings of work with the Orioles. Harvey issued just one walk and his velocity appeared to be trending back up, throwing between 92 and 95 mph with his fastball.

Harvey will once again try to revitalize his career as part of a young and inexperienced Orioles rotation that features 2019 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up John Means, right-hander Dean Kremer, left-hander Keegan Akin and right-hander Jorge Lopez. Harvey also completed with 36-year-old Wade LeBlanc and 34-year-old Felix Hernandez for a spot in the rotation this spring.

Despite his background as a former staff ace for the New York Mets, Harvey has pitched in just 19 games over the last two seasons. Even with the 60-game season of 2020, Harvey missed the final few weeks of his campaign with the Kansas City Royals due to a right lat strain. He made seven appearances (four starts) for the Royals last year, posting an 11.57 ERA and 2.74 WHIP over 11 2/3 innings.

Harvey was once considered to be one of baseball's elite starting pitchers, pitching to 2.53 ERA in 427 innings from 2012-15 with the Mets. He was an All-Star in 2013 and helped the team win the National League pennant in 2015 after missing the previous season recovering from Tommy John surgery. But he's struggled to regain form since undergoing surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016 and owns a poor track record in the majors over the last several seasons. His lowest ERA in the last four years was a 4.86 mark back in 2016.